Bridge Street: Syracuse International Film Festival 10.13.16

Owen Shapiro discusses some of the forty films you can see during the five day Syracuse International Film Festival including their signature event, a live orchestra composed for a classic silent film.

Great meals easy.

?

?

?

>> tenesha: film fans are going to have a busy week next week.

The syracuse international film festival gets underway next wednesday.

>> tim: you can see 40 films over five days and nights, meet film makers and actors.

Owen shapiro is here.

>> we're excited, thank you.

St.

Give us a feel for what you have planned.

>> we have over 40 programs. our focus is on music and films. jazz on summer's day is our closing program which davont jackson, will be jamming with people as soon as the film is over with.

Bobby moresco will be here, he's the academy award winner for crash and million dollar baby.

The author of hitchcock's blackmail will be here, captain fantastic, produced by monica levinson, and vigo mortonson.

>> tenesha: the 13th year of the syracuse international film festival.

Why was it important for you to bring a festival here?

>> ask my wife because she's the one who actually started it and convinced me to go along with it.

Film is an important cultural communicator and especially when you are talking about films from all over the world.

And it's really exciting to see films from different countries and see that the people in the films are telling stories similar to ours, different cultural cevment.

Cex.

Context.

>> tim: opening is the film paper store.

Tell us about that.

>> written by katherine gray and her parents, area dean and james clark are drama department faculty.

She's from this area.

The film was based on her play very l successful off broadway.

Really about a university tenure system and a ghost writer.

It's very, very good.

Won a lot of awards and festivals, been all over the place.

This will be its first screening in central new york.

We're happy to have nicholas and katherine with us for that screening and a great way to open the festival.

>> then on thursday night you're going to show blackmail.

That was directed by hitchcock in 1929.

>> that is a signature event for us.

Every year we commission a composer to compose a score, and this was made in both silent and sound version.

>> tenesha: are you going to show it in sound or silent?

>> it's shown with the live accompaniment.

Musicians performing live from the stage of the palace.

>> tim: the 13th annual syracuse international film festivals, ten screens around central new york, find the list at filmatsyracuse,