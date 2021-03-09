The Hamilton County Health Department talks about how to choose the vaccine best for you.

Odds are probably reentering the latest on that now from hamilto county health department we are talking with the area fernando arrigo.

Dr. rigo, are you there with yes and i get your name right was a close you got it perfect, my friend.

First of all, thank you so much for your time and thank you what you're doing to help our community stay up healthy and ahead of this covert virus rough numbers are most probably hard to keep track of these things in day-to-day of such a moving target.

Many people so far vaccinated right here in hamilton county so fascinating.

Everybody is a mass endeavor and it's all hands on deck and we currently have three vaccine sites and are media partners are also helping us so to date, we have 90 90,000 vaccine given well since the vaccine become available and that's great news, but we still have long ago the medical perspective.

Are you encouraging everyone to get the vaccine without question ... so without russian if you meet the criteria for three of different vaccines.

I definitely am recommending everybody.

One thing we've heard about lately over the past several days a lo about the j&j vaccine, which is a one shot only kind of situation is this as good as the two partners that we have already been subjected to the pfizer and the madonna yes it is a great question that everybody first thing i'll say is that were so excited to have the option i did j&j has some advantages to the other two tha we have been using up to now, in terms of how to award how to handle and like you said, the one in terms of the efficacy it's as thick as the other two in preventing severe coping disease.

And most importantly, all three of them are effective preventing coping death.

So yes it is eyes good you out of the three vaccines a post about mad a schedule or an appointment ge to get there first shot or in some cases are only shot i advise him on which we choose j&j or one of the other two.

So since since there equally effective change.

I have been telling people to choose the on that becomes available to you first.

I couple of other questions.

Here are the remaining time we have left as doctor ... this is going to be more your personal and professional as a doctor how bad this covert scare you with the height ... it's can be quite a bit after you see the gas every day.

It does have a toll does impact you and it just makes for my public health person physician standpoint, it makes me want to get out of bed and get people vaccinated and tackle this pandemic so we can get back to normal your fear decreased somewhat ... i somewhat, but there's ill fear.

There were not at the end zone yet still have a long way to go so i wouldn't i no i wouldn't keep my eye off the ball yet so we should still maintain.

Obviously, the social distancing wearing the masks th handwashing in the bible perhaps get your appointment scheduled to get worries vaccines in the order is or i do it anybody any good.

Sit over here behind this to connect so we definitely need to continue that for those who have been fully vaccinated.

No, there are some new guidelines come out week.

If you're fully vaccinated.

You are now.

It's considered safe for you to go t a different home where there ar other elite oxidative people right and you kid had dinner together without a mass without social distance.

I if you go to a home where there is in a full vaccinated person if that person is low risk.

You can tell take your mask off but like you said outside the house where matt and dr. fernando arrigo.

I can't thank you enough hamilton count help her, but he'll be joining us here in the coming week.

Thank you so much for your time and expertise.

It shots in the arms of all hamilton county.