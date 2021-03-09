At least two open investigations into drugging at Delta Upsi

At least two open investigations into drugging at Delta Upsilon

Abc 17 news is uncovering new details involving delta upsilon members on m-u's campus -- including claims of providing pills to drug women for sex.

# last night abc 17's lucas geisler broke down a series of incidents that led to the fraternity's eventual suspension.

Tonight, he's live by the d-u house.

Lucas, school officials still have many open investigations.

Last night, we focused on the incidents the office of student conduct decided on.

Tonight, i'm looking further into the open investigations, through police reports and title nine office letters, and even got reaction from the national organization itself.

79 pages of records reveal m-u's dealings with delta upsilon.

That's the fraternity currently under investigation for a racially-charged incident that ended up in front of thei house last month.

Abc 17 news found at least three warnings given to d-u before that in the past year, but several pending investigations.

One included a shocking letter from the title nine office last month.

The letter says it received reports through social media that active members gave new members "three pills an instructed them to drug women for the purpose of incapacitating them prior to engaging in sexual activity."

U spokesman christian basi can't say what the status is of that investigation.

But a september 16 police report details another girl acting strangely in her residnece hall after drinking at d-u.

She was found naked from the waist down, and went to the hospital to test her blood and urine for any drugs.

Major brian weimer with m-up-d tells me that case is still open.

Delta upsilon communications director ashley martin detailed what actions they've taken at their columbia campus.

In 20-14, the fraternity kicked out 70 percent of its members - 90 of 123.

They have off- duty police officers work security, and changed alcohol policy in the house.

The national organization put d- u on emergency suspension in late september.

Reporting live in columbia, lucas geisler, abc 17 news.

