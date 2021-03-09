Business Owners Happy with Casino Decision

High definition" " "issue number five will authorize three new casinos to operate in arkansas."

"arkansas won't vote to change the constitution to write a few companies into it to create a monopoly.

" "create jobs, increase tourism, and keep our tax dollars right here at home."

"they think we're chumps.

Our constitution is not.

For.

Sale.

" ((bob)) we are your local election headquarters... a busy day at the arkansas supreme court -- two measures already printed onto the november ballot -- ruled ineligible.

Thanks for joining us at ten.

I'm bob clausen.

((ashley)) and i'm ashley ketz.

Invalidated today -- issue four, relating to medical malpractice lawsuits, and issue five, which would have allowed three new casinos in arkansas.

That has business owners in hot springs -- breathing a sigh of relief tonight.

((bob)) new at ten -- they tell kark 4's mitch mccoy why.

((mitch)) this has been on the minds for many mom and pop shops in downtown hot springs... for one reason: they depend on tourism for a big chunk of money.

Sot 10:46((gina puckett, rocky's corner manager))it would be horrible.((nats -- drink pouring into cup)) gina puckett knows when something just doesn't taste right--working for her mom at rocky's corner-- 9:00everybody likes to come herenats/car driving by oaklawnacross the street from oaklawn in hot springs.sot/nats 13:01"thank you dear"the last few months -- she's has been trying to figure out how amendment five -- which proposed three new casinos in arkansas -- would affect this hot springs staple.sot9:12-20((gina puckett, rocky's corner manager))"it would hurt us.

There would be part of the year that would probably be very slow.she says amendment five is a bad recipe... because her business and other downtown hot springs shops -- depend on tourists.:40-43 ((jim fram, president & ceo hot springs chamber of commerce))we have a robust gaming operation here at oaklawn parkjim fram is president and ceo of the hot springs chamber of commerce.he says he had a gut feeling for sometime the arkansas supreme court would kick amendment five to the curb.((jim fram, president & ceo hot springs chamber of commerce))we felt like it rewrote the constitution that it was flawed enough that i really needed to go awayas gina rings up another order --she knows her áhome away from homeáá is here to stay--and open for business.((gina puckett, rocky's corner manager))if oaklawn doesn't have to compete with other neighboring towns or casinos.

It would keep the people here.

((mitch)) the chamber of commerce says they don't know how ábigá of a threat other casinos would've been to the area.... leaders saying they have confidence in oaklawn to retain customers.

Back to you.

((ashley)) mitch thanks.

As mentioned