Dale Earnhardt, Junior talks about coming back

Dale earnhardt jr., who is sitting out the second half of the 2016 nascar sprint cup series schedule while he recovers from a serious concussion.

He has not raced since july says he's in the final stages of recovery and feeling good, but still has a ways to go before he can return to racing :01-:06 you know as soon as we start to, i just have to get off the medication before i can get back behind the wheel to really go after.

And i will probably go run my late model somewhere and then get into a cup car somewhere in the off season and run somewhere and make sure everything good and once we do that i will feel good about going to daytona to turns 42 in october, has 26 victories -- including two daytona 500 wins -- in 595 career sprint cup