Madison County Preps for Sardis

The Madison County Tigers have their sights on a region title, but first they need some help and need to beat Sardis.

Gallimore's old stomping ground which is gurley, alabama , the madison county tigers are picking up some late season steam as they get ready for the postseason... a big push of that late season stretch came with the tigers upset win over madison academy last week..the tigers latest win propelled scott sharp's team to the 2nd spot in the region...and with a little help, the tigers could tie for first place... but first they must take care of sardis at home... éé"we started talking to our players already about friday night after the madison academy game about as big as that win was last night, it really doesn't matter if we can't come up and we can't put some wins together right after this.

It 's going to be tough.

As a coach, you always worried about having a let down.

So we want our guys to be on task this week..

Madison county will be rooting for madison academy to beat north jackson..

If that happens and the tigers and mustangs win their final region games then they all will will have one region loss forcing a 3-way tie for the region.

