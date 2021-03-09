HR Monitor Accuracy 10-13

Wrist-worn heart rate monitors -- like the apple watch and fitbit charge -- have become extremely popular among fitness buffs and cardiac patients.

But as fox 24's marissa kargas reports.... these devices may not be entirely accurate.

### ((marissa)) researchers at the cleveland clinic had 50 people wear e-k-g, chest strap and wrist heart monitors while walking on a treadmill.

Although the wrist monitors were accurate during rest periods, that precision decreased with more exercise.

And none of the wrist devices were as accurate as chest strap monitors.

So the big takeaway -- experts say wrist monitors are okay for recreational use -- but heart patients should not rely on their readings.

((marissa)) watch fox24 news at 7 weekday mornings for your first look at what's trending today.

I'm marissa kargas, let's head back to you.

### ( (jo