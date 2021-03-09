'Calm stream' converted into rapid floodwater as dam overflows in Hawaii, US

A small stream was converted into rapid floodwater after a damn overflowed on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

A small stream was converted into rapid floodwater after a damn overflowed on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The filmer, MauiNicole, described the scene: "This usually is a calm stream, now flash flooding rapids." Heavy rain in the area led to the Kaupakalua dam overflowing, damaging several houses and triggering evacuation orders.