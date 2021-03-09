Des Moines Lapidary Society - Betty Lester

>> and i covered up the tomato plants.

And we have betty lester from the des moines lapidary society.

>> that's correct.

>> what is lapidary society?

>> it's the cutting and polishing of rock and stone.

>> oh, okay.

>> if you're a lapidaryist -- it's a group of people who love rocks.

And we have a shop where we can cut and polish stones.

And it's a fun hobby.

>> how did you get into it?

>> i blame my husband.

He was a rock hound to begin with.

He likes to -- >> a rock round.

>> the that's a term we use.

>> a nice name.

>> a nice name for people that love rocks.

And he would take me to these lapidary shows that we went to this weekend.

>> so before you got married he took you to these shows?

>> no.

>> after?

>> after we got married.

>> what do you see at the lapidary shows?

>> gems and raw rocks people can buy to work themselves.

And we'll have demonstrations on different things that can be done.

>> betty, back when we were kids in the '60s, one of the things that was popular was the tumblers that you could buy to make things shiny.

Is that what we're talking about?

>> you can put it in the tumbler.

And you change the grit.

And it starts out with heavy and then thin to polish it.

And when it's done, it's gorgeous.

>> it's like nature, but you speed up the process.

>> and you think about the pretty rocks that come from the river.

And they've been bouncing around the other rocks.

And that's what the tumblers do.

>> and you brought some really neat things.

>> this is from my personal collection.

>> what is this?

>> an amethyst.

>> amethyst?

>> it's from my personal collection.

>> where does one find an amethyst?

>> at the rock show.

>> at the rock show.

>> how long have you had this?

>> years.

I bought it at a shop in ames.

And the dealer, west side agates is going to be there.

>> where is the show?

>> at the fairgrounds.

It's near the 33rd street entrance.

>> near the beer tent for the midway.

So we have this here.

What's the second one you have?

>> this is a petrified wood.

>> that's what i thought that was.

That's neat.

>> it's called dazzle.

Because it's got crystals in it.

>> sparkling here as we turn it.

>> that's cool.

>> most petrified woods are -- >> just woods.

>> and they're polished up beautifully.

>> the crystals form in the wood.

>> what's this?

>> a calcite.

It's a green rock.

I'm a green person.

Show me a green rock and i'd probably by it.

And this is tourmaline.

>> and turn the calcite like this so you can see what she's talking about.

>> and people have a chance to buy -- or can they trade them at the event?

>> some dealers might trade.

I'm not sure.

>> how much does this cost.

If this is a neat piece and i want something like betty has on my shelf, what can they expect to pay for that?

>> i've had that for years.

Different stones go up and down in price depending on popularity and rarity.

I think i paid $30.

>> and they have a cathedral and some can be this high and some as high as you.

And they call it a cathedral because they're round like the in front of a church.

And it's just all these crystals.

>> pretty neat.

>> any of these -- can you find anything like that in iowa for people who search?

If you're a hunter, where do you go to find these kind of different things?

>> i don't know if i could answer that question about iowa.

I mean, iowa is famous for geode.

>> explain what that is.

>> a geode is a fairly round rock.

If you're lucky, their hollow inside.

When you break them open, you find crystals.

>> so it looks similar to this here.

>> right.

>> so these are pretty prevalent in iowa.

>> what's going to be on the show is this weekend?

>> 28 vendors.

And they'll be selling evening from raw rock to gem stones.

We have gem dealers.

We have stone beads, pearls and different kinds of beads.

>> you have fossils?

>> there's a gentleman that carries some fossils.

He's sort of famous for his fish.

And it's a whole fish fossil.

>> there you go.

>> and that's always prominent in his display.

>> if you have a seafood restaurant, go over there and get those.

And once again this is happening at the fairgrounds, right?

>> yep.

>> and it's at the paul nap learning center.

And it's near the beer tent.

And from university there's an entrance on 33rd.

And park and walk on over.

Perfect.

>> and you can find out all about the show, a list of the dealers and the vendors and so forth at dmlapidary.org.

>> dmlapidary.org.

Folks, you learned a new word, lapidary.

>> impress your coworkers.

>> thank you for coming in.

>> i appreciated it.

>> rock out.

