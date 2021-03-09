Game Day Live 7:35a

Election.

<<clay gordon>>our very own alyssa paldo joins us live now in princeville.alyssa - how's it going?<<alyssa paldo>> thanks guys - that's right tonight the priceville princes take on the stark county rebels.now guys both of these teams are 4 and 3...each of thme needs one more win to make it to the playoffs.

These schools are long time rivals with their games being played just 10 miles apart.

Stark county made it's way to the class 1a state championship but lost there...the only loss of the year for the rebels in the title game.

Sure to be a good time out here tonight.

Live in princeville, alyssa paldo, wyzz news.

