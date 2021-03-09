Top Trenders 1014

Jaclyn house will tell us about the top trenders when we come back ### ((jaclyn)) ((chris)) welcome back to fox 24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) bob dylan is adding a major global accolade to his already-long list of accomplishments.

Major global accolade to his already-long list of accomplishments.

He has been awarded the 2016 nobel prize in literature.

The nobel committee recognized him for creating, quote, "new poetic expressions within the great american song tradition."

The committee also compared dylan's work to that of ancient greek poets homer and sappho.

### ((jaclyn)) mobile phone giant samsung says it expects to take a big loss over its decision to stop production of the galaxy note seven smartphone.

In a statement, samsung says it expects to lose a whopping three billion dollars in operating profit between now and march.

Samsung announced this week that it's ending all production and sales of the note seven.

### ((jaclyn)) starbucks now offering a boozy creation that mixes beer and espresso it's called the espresso cloud ipa espresso is shaken over ice with pieces of orange and a touch of vanilla shaking the espresso produces a foam that is layered on top of a freshly poured ipa and served with a cold shaken espresso shot on the side it's available nationwide on the evening menu ### ((jaclyn)) a former 9-1-1 operator is in trouble with the law.

Authorities and callers say she regularly hung up on people calling in emergencies.

Charging documents say she had an abnormally large number of "short calls" no more than 20 seconds.

Quoted being said -- "ain't nobody got 20 seconds.

Quoted being said -- "ain't nobody got 20 seconds.

Quoted being said -- "ain't nobody got time for this.

For real" ### ((chris)) it is this morning