Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville!

Get ready for the weekend!

Covered.

Our entertainment insider gretchin irons... joins us to take a look at your weekend events.

The halloween season approaches and that means it's getting busy in evansville, and it also means that we are going to be talking fast to get to as much of it as we can!

Here we go.

First up, friday and saturday you can catch a free silent film, accompanied by organ, at first presbyterian church downtown.

This year's selections are "the golem" and "nosferatu".

Those start at seven p-m and admission is free!

Also tonight is "zombie prom" at the holiday inn airport.

The party starts at eight p-m.

And features ?cristin azure of the walking dead .... as a zombie costume judge.

Rust rebellion is this weekend.

The two day event starts today at ten a-m with a two hundred mile scenic cruise beginning and ending at southside bar in boonville, and continues saturday at the greater evansville dragway with a car, truck, rat rod and bike show, a pin up competition (i'll be at that), dirt drags, and a freestyle burnout competition.

And it's one of those times when you can actually afford local art!

Yart at angel mounds is a yard sale for art, with item prices topping out at fifty dollars.

That starts saturday at ten a-m and ends at 4 p-m, admission is free.

And remember the days of the drive in?

Well, secret headquarters is attempting to recreate that vibe saturday night with an out door movie, i hear it's "hocus pocus".

Bring a lawnchair and a jacket or blankets.

The costume contest is at six, with the movie slated to begin at seven p-m.

And also saturday, glitter in the air .... presents "glitterween."

This is a burlesque and variety show at germania maennerchor.

Tickets run twelve to twenty five dollars.

Or general admission tickets.... can be purchased at the door for ten dollars.

But according to gretchin --- the general admission tickets sell out every year.

And there is a lot more on that city calendar, like a chili dog walk, the wandering owl wine and beer trail, a hair show, swirca's garage and bake sale, painting with "painting with a twist", 22 jefferson studios, and the evansville african american museum, plays at the evansville civic theatre and u-s-i, tri-con 20-16, the historic newburgh ghost walks, a beer run, and believe it or not so much more.

Plan your weekend adventure at the best day ever evansville dot com!