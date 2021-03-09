Making Strides Walk

Brittney: "in community matters, local 44 is proud to sponsor the making strides against breast cancer walk happening this sunday.

Jen clark from the american cancer society is joining me this morning to tell me about this event.

Hi jen, good morning!"

Jen: "hi!"brittney: "so tell me about this event sunday, why should people come?"jen: "this is an amazing fundraiser for the american cancer society.

It is pink; it's raising money and awareness for breast cancer, which is breast cancer awareness month in october.

As a survivor this became my favorite event, i've been a part of it since it first started in 2008 and i've worked up from committee member to event chair and now i'm on staff so i'm psyched for this event.

And we're having nice weather!

So we've got lots of entertainment, we have basket raffles, we have the stride store, dunkin donuts is coming with coffee.

Our stage entertainment is jam packed, we have jamie lee thurston who is gonna come buy and sing some songs.

We've got some dance groups, jazzercise, we've got an activity tent; kinda with the october/halloween theme our event theme is "cancer can't hide behind a mask" so we've got mask making kits, pink and silver glitter.

So we've got tons of stuff going on."

Brittney: "very cool.

And since you've been having this event for a few years now, what was it like when you go down there?"jen: "you're surrounded by people and you're all there for the same reason.

Whatever event we're all doing, it's so awesome because everybody is there for the same purpose.

You know, we want to fight back against cancer, and raise money, help support the programs and services of the american cancer society.

And just build friendships!"brittney: "and, we're proud to sponsor it.

Our lauren maloney is gonna be down there emceeing along with mary cenci from star 92.9 so that's always a good time.

What time does it get started?

What time should people go down?"jen: "registration opens at 11, parking is at south burlington middle and high schools and onto the mall.

We have shuttles running back and forth.

Survivors will get e- mailed a survivor pass; they can pick one up at the office, so they get to park on site.

Opening ceremony is at 12:30, and walkers are released at 1:00.brittney: "and where is the walk?

Where do you go to and from?"jen: "it's, so parking at the mall and you're going to veterans memorial park which is at cairns arena.

And new this year at the end we're having a thank you barbecue for all of the participants donors, sponsors, volunteers, everybody that's been a part of it.

We've got chicken, burgers, mac and cheese, chili, and it's gonna be sunny so very very excited.

So it's really gonna be a fun day to hang out.brittney: "and what is the registration cost?

So people can also donate on top of that if they want."jen: "there is no registration fee, so you register for free.

You can register online now as an individual or form your own team.

And you can sign up that day as well, but then you have to fill out the paperwork so it's much easier online."

Brittney: "is there anything else we should know about the event?"

Jen: "come hang out with us.

It's a really fun day.

We've got cheerleaders from various high school squads, they're gonna get everybody pumped up, i think i heard there's a conga line getting started at some point?

So it's a really fun day and it's a chance for a lot of the survivors and caregivers as well to just take some time out and have some fun.

It's a really good day."brittney: "well jen, thank you so much for coming on.

Don't forget to wear your pink!

Again the event is happening sunday.

Thanks jen!

We'll be right back."