Sunrise Chef 7:40 am

Next year.

He's standing by now with matt.

Good morning guys!

Jane are right joe, good morning.

Jama do how are you are waited with a now well and good the behind-the-scenes iso about i so about the marathon coming up in april correct you did what it a three and 3330 third year thirty third year this is its use it's that's the basin of the best run on these cups radio it is like new age how much food to my minoan i know you knew this for a long time but like in the beginning happened you know how much food to make is okay so what you had another first-year altar or april.

Yet every month to make sure you sync with everyone can i was so been doing it my driver a lot of marketing guru you love these awesome.

You and you know what that helps to have the same people year interested.

Also, there's no such a thing like it or we could actually show up the day race will but yeah you to fill this talk about food i mean isn't in season and i don't know all okay matt you've been hanging clouds are whose oh this is the plug-in yet oh and this is that the you are in it he you look for it to three to three pounder which i call the also all of soccer ball in the home balls in the new purchase price is a soccer ball after you rose to the head it's a little warm but you be all right will throw the fuels rate all so skin is rate all after you rose joan do you usually filed under this and these are tossed in a these these are tossed in.

I'll let you my wild as a up up up and go to the right but we want to show you how awesome is a test.

There's nothing to it on my as amazing as a habit of the quinoa salad judges nicely magically and wrinkles around were out of time because we chatted some of her faith affect you the and what's next yeah is as wild mushroom is more at jamie st.

Luke's