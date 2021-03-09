Spent time with myself, family during COVID lockdown: Actor Varun Sharma

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma will soon be seen in Hardik Mehta's upcoming horror-comedy film 'Roohi'.

Ever since cinema halls reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, none of the B-town theatrical releases so far have tempted audiences to return to the theatres in a big way.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on March 11.

While speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview in Mumbai on March 09, actor Varun Sharma said, "I got to spent time with myself and my family during COVID-19 lockdown.

I think it is my takeaway that the things or activities which we need to do in our life, we don't need any pandemic or lockdown for it." "A film is a team effort and it is about those 100-200 people coming together making a particular movie so you see everyone's effort on screen," he added.