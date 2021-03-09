'Trying to revive cinema culture': Janhvi Kapoor ahead of 'Roohi' release

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma will soon be seen in Hardik Mehta's upcoming horror-comedy film 'Roohi'.

Ever since cinema halls reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, none of the B-town theatrical releases so far have tempted audiences to return to the theatres in a big way.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on March 11.

While speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview in Mumbai on March 09, actor Rajkummar Rao said, "I hope the people, our audiences, film lovers or cinemagoers will like this movie and my character in film 'Roohi'.

We are excited because after a long time some movie is coming which we can watch in theatres.

We are trying to revive the culture which was shut from past one year." "I found very interesting character to portray in film 'Roohi'," the 'Dhadak' girl added.