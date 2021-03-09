Tuesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Music & Electronics Stores

Leading the group were shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 23% and shares of Amtech Systems up about 18.7% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.9%.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 5.9% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading higher by about 22.4% and Rent-a-center, trading higher by about 2.5% on Tuesday.