Thousands of women took to the streets of Aguascalientes, Mexico, like the rest of the country, and the rest of the world, to mark International Women's Day on Monday (March 8).

The 'Plaza de Armas,' outside the State Attorney General's Office, was filled with women who called for legal abortion, safety for women, and justice for victims of femicides.