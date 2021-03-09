Memorial for industrial accident

Away.

It's been over 70 years since a blast at the lehigh portland cement company killed 31 people.

The explosion was one of the worst industrial accidents in the history of the lehigh valley.

Now a memorial in northampton county is paying a lasting tribute to the victims..

>> reporter: it's been 74 years since the village of martins creek was literally shaken to the core>> stella miechur sundy, lost family members in blast "i remember being in 3rd grade and we were out for recess and we heard this terrible noise."

>>reporter: but now, the community finally has a permanent way to remember the 31 men who were killed in a quarry explosion at the lehigh portland cement company.>> stella miechur sundy, lost family members in blast "i'm proud of the committee that has put this together."

>>reporter: stella miechur sundy lost her father, brother, and great uncle in the accident.

She and her sister frances are part of a small group who were alive when it happened and still here to appreciate the memorial that was unveiled on saturday.>>frances miechur hamlen, lost family members in blast "can ya tell how it makes me feel?

I am so happy.

These men deserved some recognition for years and rich did it.>>reporter: rich grucela wasn't born in 1942 when the accidental explosion happened but heard the story and wanted a way to remember the victims. what originally started as an idea for a roadside marker grew to a monument in church hill cemetery.>>rich grucela, project coordinator "it is a historical event.

Like other historical events, it deserves a 3 monument, especially to these men.">>reporter: grucela says while the blast may not be a historical event well- known to younger generations, it's a piece of pennsylvania history that now can be remembered for many years to come.

