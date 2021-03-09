No candy at Emmaus parade because of lack of volunteers

Word on what caused the crash.

>>>chandi lowry: tonight's halloween parade in emmaus brought out hundreds to downtown.

But this year..

One thing was clearly missing.

Wfmzs kyle rogers is live 3 in emmaus with what organizers say is the trick..

To bring the treat... back to the parade.

Kyle?

3 chandi he parade wrapped up just about an hour ago and for the most part it seemed like everybody had a good time even if the kids here didn't get any candy.

>>> nats>>> reporter at the emmaus halloween parade -- you'll find the normal floats -- but when it comes to handing out candy -- it's the kids -- who'll face the music.

>>> macgee its a shame.

>>> gary i understood from the safety aspect i just thought there was a better way to go about it >>> reporter: this year -- candy -- was banned from being handed out at the parade -- as organizers say they just don't have enough volunteers to help kids safely pick up a sweet treat along the road-- let alone push a parade through its 2 mile route.>>> madison i understand it i'm kinda disappointed but i really don't care because theres always next year.>>> reporter:but the show must go on -- despite a craving -- not so much for candy -- but for volunteers.in an email to 69 news the committee's chairman told us quote "so if folks want to see candy back, by all means volunteer!">>> magee well i hope that happens because of the little kids over here.

Thats what the parades for.

Its for the kids >>> gary i feel that we all as a community in emmaus ad stand up for volunteer for events like this to keep these things kind of things going.

The parade's organizer kathy mintzer said in that email only 9 volunteers to help guide the parade one being an 80-year-old.next year she's hoping for more volunteers to come and help out.live in emmaus kyro