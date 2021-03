More Unstoppable Player: James Harden or Joel Embiid?

Daryl Morey told Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck, “I get in trouble when I say stuff like this, but he’s (Joel Embiid) the most unstoppable thing I’ve ever seen.

And I've seen a lot.

You know who I’ve seen." Assuming he was talking about James Harden when referencing what he's seen, who is more unstoppable: Harden or Embiid?