REPUBLICANS IN CARTHAGE

Several republican candidates for state-wide office were also taking part in the maple leaf festivities.

Gubernatorial candidate eric greitens and senatorial candidate roy blunt each had floats in the maple leaf parade.

After the parade, the two candidates held a unified campaign rally stop near the carthage square.

Roy blunt discussed his time in washington and his accomplishments during his tenure.

He says after the election, there'll be several new faces in washington.

He adds it won't stop him from getting bi-partisan support for for his agendas.

Roy blunt, (r)-mo: "part of this is finding the things you can agree on and get those things done.

And be willing to fight the things that shouldn't happen like things that raise out health care cost and raise our utility bills and make it harder for families in missouri."

Eric greitens spoke about his contributions to joplin after the may 2011 tornado.

As the founder and ceo of "the mission continues", greitens says he worked with veterans around the country helping them return home to their communities in times of need.

Team rubicon, an organization he funded, helped the recovery efforts in joplin after the storm.

It's an action that he plans to continue as governor.

Eric greitens, (r)-mo.: "we've been able to bring together thousands of veterans around the country who actually come out and serve and respond to disasters.

And i can tell you this.

As governor, when there's a disaster, i'm going to go to the front line."

Both candidates will continue campaigning throughout the state up