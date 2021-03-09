Penn State Altoona hosts Midnight Madness

Me, and still to this day, 'josh, nothing good happens after midnight'.

Well, let me be the first to say i am happy to prove my old man wrong!

Because psu altoona men's and women's midnight madness was the place to be early this morning!

For the first time since the mid-1990s, the psu altoona basketball squads decided to bring back the pep rally so that the altoona community could checkout both teams. it was held at the adler gym at the crack of dawn but both teams gave fans a reason to stay up late with a dunk contest and a scrimmage.

"this is the first time in quite awhile that we're doing the midnight madness.

The student body came out, we also had people from the community coming in to support.

I thought it was a great turnout."

"it also kind of gives them a sense of that we do have a lot of support here.

Again, for this event to be at midnight on a friday night, and have the support we did i think it really shows the guys and the women that we got a lot of support here and a lot of good fans and a great fanbase.

So, we're excited" taking things to the ice, the penguins squared