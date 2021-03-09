Football Frenzy week 7 wraps up

Hello and welcome to football frenzy... alongside dan fetes, i'm prescott rossi... we've reached the end of the regular season... but the fun is just getting started...(dan)yeah and tonight we're going to start by showing some love to class b... where livonia and hornell both entered the night 6-0... one team would go home with a perfect season... the other one..

Well just gets to go home...the bulldogs ranked 8th in the state... playing hosts to the 12th ranked raiders...some saturday night lights down 390....---- hornells first drive..

Jake way-end rolling out and with the beautiful touch..

Drops it into the bucket to man child that is caleb burdett..

Called out at the one..

Weyand would punch it in...---livonia to respond..

In the redzone..

Playaction brody metcalf... to matt hyde..

Got em..

Bulldogs go up 8-7....---hornell not going anywhere.... jack henby... just sounds like footbal player... bounces it outside..

And is going to win the footrace to the pylon..

Great effort raiders back on top...---they trailed late in the 2nd..

But off livonia fumble..

Way-end..

Looking like tyrod taylor..

Gunna run..

No pass... yes and finds randy jackson... and he's all like 'right on dawg.'hornell goes on the road and beats livonia 30-22..

The raiders finish the regular season 7 and 0 and take home the league title... to athena... gotta stay hydrated..

Trojans looking to finish the regualr season undefeated..

Hosting h-f-l...-- and this was the tavon granison show..

1st quarter..

Granison over the middle..

Kyle benham... 47 yard connection to the tight end as he carries defenders into the endzone for the score...--- cougars looking to answer but dylan carry is going to get hit as he throws..

And mr granison can also play defense..

Gets the interception and down the sideline 65 yards..

14-0 trojans...---2nd quarter after a blocked h-f-l punt..

Granison..

The hat trick..

The senior qb did it all today as athena finishes the season a perfect 7-0...trojans cruise 49-14 churchville-chili and schroeder... ooo somebody's a cameraman...7-0 warriors in the first quarter... handoff to brandon marquez... dances along the sideline and in... 14-0 warriors...2nd quarter... it's 17-0... malachi duvall calls his own number... he's in there at the bottom of the pile... 24-0 schroeder...the warriors defense was outstanding... michael gutierrez blowing the play up... warriors go into sectionals on a 37-0 win... aquinas fired up to face bishop timon...l'il irish down 14-7 in the 3rd quarter... punt return... oh man is it a beaut... shane noble junior... from near his own ten... takes it to midfield... into timon territory...great field position leads to this... handoff to caron robinson... and the sophomore juking kids out of their shoes... robinson coming right into your living room... aquinas ties it... salute young man...but bishop tymon has matt myers... the junior takes it himself up the middle... bishop timon-- playing without a bunch of kids after that brawl against st.

Joe's last week-- beats aquinas 26-21... irondequoit looking for their first win in a month...2nd quarter... freddie june going long... connects with devyn walker in stride... 63 yard touchdown strike... 28-7 eagles...but here comes arcadia... before halftime... neale mcmullen to the endzone... go up and get it robert smith... 28-14 at the break...2nd half... 28-21 irondequoit... arcadia onside kick... off an eagle... recovered by the titans...but the drive stalls... 3rd and long... eagles swarm... tahjmir kearse and alex goldsberry on the tackle... late 3rd quarter... june over the middle again... tysean sizer all alone... this one good for 56 yards... arcadia got back in it but irondequoit wins 35-34... 3 to rush henrietta..

The comets..

Not camera shy and they had plenty to smile about in this one...---2nd quarter..

Gates chili having trouble with the handoff..

Ball on the ground is going to be jump on by antonio hanna... rush in total control... ---next play the give to willie walker... and he's coming right into your living room... protect the camera...---walker would run for 249 and 3 scores on the ground..

willie walker... and he's coming right into your living room... protect the camera...---walker would run for 249 and 3 scores on the ground.. Commets would outgain the spartans 517 to 26 in total yards...not shown in the highlight 44 points... rush wins big 38-6

