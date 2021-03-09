MarketWatch: Monday, October 17

Nearly half of all young Americans aren't saving for retirement - plus, new rules for Americans traveling to Cuba.

Kenneth craig/reporting: americans who travel to cuba can now bring home as many as 100 cigars and several bottles of rum.

The obama administration has lifted the $100 limit...which could generate hundreds of millions of dollars for cubans.

One caveat: the rum and cigars brought back are only for personal use and cannot be sold.

Stocks closed in positive terrority on friday.

The dow gained 39 points.

The nasdaq finished up a fraction.

Hershey... will soon be searching for a new boss.

The chocolate company annouced its current ceo - john bilbrey - will retire next year.

A special committee will be in charge of that search process.

And young americans are not saving for retirement according to a poll by genforward.

48 percent of americans ages 18 to 30 have ***zero in retirement savings and no access to a traditional pension.

Only 7 percent of those surveyed say they are in line to get pensions, which are becoming more rare.

