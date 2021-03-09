Silver Star Nation: Mickey Spagnola Postgame Recation - Octo

Mickey spagnolaand the beat keeps rolling!

The cowboys come into lambeau field on sunday afternoon and spank the greenbay packers 30-16 to move to 5-1.

The cowboys have now won five consecutive games and have won five games with a backup quarterback, dak prescott.

The cowboys weren't supposed to be able to run against this green bay packers defense, well run they did!

For 191 yards.

Nearly 20 yards more than the packers had given up in their first four games.

The cowboys did what they needed to do.

They were persistent.

They kept pounding away with the running game, and wore down that packers defense.

And no matter, this wasn't a real clean game for the offense or the defense.

The offense was able to overcome penalties, turnovers, the defense was able to come up with four takeaways!

Their high for the season, and that's why the cowboys right now are sitting in first place in the nfc east.

For the silver star nation, i'm mickey spagnola right here in green bay wisconsin.

----the 3-2 houston texans hosting the 2-3 indianapolis colts and andrew luck!---a