London Perrantes honored

Named to the list virginia's london perrantes.

Perrantes earned all-acc honorable mention honors last season.

Perrantes led the acc in 3-point shooting at a career-best 48.8 percent and averaged 11 points and 4.4 assists.

Perrantes scored in double figures in 18 games, including a season-high 22 points at virginia tech.

He was named mvp of the 2015 gildan charleston classic, acc all-tournament second team and ncaa midwest regional all- tournament team.

Perrantes, ranks seventh all-time at uva with 441 career assists.

The winner will be announced on april 7, 2017