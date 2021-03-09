London Perrantes honored
Named to the list virginia's london perrantes.
Perrantes earned all-acc honorable mention honors last season.
Perrantes led the acc in 3-point shooting at a career-best 48.8 percent and averaged 11 points and 4.4 assists.
Perrantes scored in double figures in 18 games, including a season-high 22 points at virginia tech.
He was named mvp of the 2015 gildan charleston classic, acc all-tournament second team and ncaa midwest regional all- tournament team.
Perrantes, ranks seventh all-time at uva with 441 career assists.
The winner will be announced on april 7, 2017 break 7