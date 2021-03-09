Virginia Tech Shaking Off The Loss

Tech hokies came away from their game against the syracuse last saturday with a surprising loss.

To say things didn't go as planned would be an understatement.

Of course the focus shifts to their next opponent...the miami hurricanes.

The turn around is quick as the game is this thursday night at 7 at lane stadium.

One of the big things being stressed is there is still alot to play for and the teams feels its time to move pass the loss.

we definately let one slip away that we shouldn't have.

We have great leadership on the team.

All that we can do is move forward.

That was in the past just like unc was in the past.

We have to move on.

The way i look at it is that we have to have a short term memory.

Just put this one behind us.

And move on to miami especuially since this is a short week.

We just have to keep moving on.

We cant let this one hurt us.

I feel like the team handled things very professionally.

We all know that we let one slip away.

Saturday but we can't hang out heads on that.

Becaus miami is coming to town this week whethere we are going to be ready or not if we mope around in practice this week this thursday we are going to get our tails kicked in front of our fans we don't want that to happen.

The hokies take on the hurricanes in thursday night football at 7 from lane stadium.

