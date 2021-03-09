General Lied to Federal Investigators

Jennifer the general... who was once the nation's second-highest ranking military leader... admitted he leaked classified secrets to a reporter.

David charges against retired general james cartwright were unveiled today, just hours before he entered a plea in court.

Mark albert reports from the courthouse washington.

In a two-page filing, prosecutors said cartwright lied to the fbi when agents asked him if he leaked classified information about the secret "stuxnet" computer virus to new york times reporter david sanger.

Sanger then published a book with details about the cyber attack on iran's nuclear weapon's program, a virus believed to have been developed by the us & israel.

Cartwright is also accused of lying about discussing an unnamed country with another reporter.

(mark albert/cbs news/washington) general cartwright, a former fighter pilot, is considered an expert in cyber-warfare and nuclear arms. he was vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff under both presidents george w bush and barack obama.

In a statement, the general said quote "it was wrong for me to mislead the fbi and i accept full responsibility for this.

My only goal in talking to the reporters was to protect american interests and lives."

Cartwright is not being held in custody... and will be sentenced at a later time.

Mark albert, cbs news, washington.