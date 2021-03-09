PPHM's 'Art for Everyone'

(jasmine:) good morning... we have buster ratliff here with us from panhandle plains historical museum.

We're talking about their initiative, "art fo everyone" buster tell u more..

(buster ratliff:) buster ratliff, associate director of operations the initiative is the beginning of a new program to make pphm accessible to all.

Museums should be a place of learning and wonder.

And yet, many museums are exclusive to certain people when we should be inclusive.

Those with sight disabilities are excluded from many museum experiences.

There are 285 million people in the world who are either blind or sight impaired.

In the united states alone, a person goes blind every 11 minutes.

It is our mission to make sure that all people have access to pphm and its vast collection.

Pphm's first project is to partner with a great company called 3d photo works.

This company can turn any painting or photograph into a 3d relief.

Audio sensors are then added to describe the painting as a person runs their hands over the work of art.

This amazing technology provides the blind and sight impaired with access to photographs and art - not words that describe them - but access to the actual images.

Using their fingertips, the blind experience prints through tactile feedback.

"there are many museums acros the world looking into this type of technology.

But, pphm is leading the charge in north america," said 3d photo works co- founder, john olson the first painting that pphm will unveil in this initiative, is georgia o'keeffe's red landscape.

It is one of the iconic paintings in the collection, and with palo duro canyon as its inspiration, it is a great piece to start this initiative.

And this is just the beginning.

Red landscape is the first of several paintings the museum wishes to add to this important initiative; not only that, this is just the first step in pphm making our amazing institution accessible to