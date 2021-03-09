OOKY SPOOKY 5K

Saturday, october 22nd come join us at 9 am (registration begins at 8am) for a spooktacular run!

Each year, we host this fun, costumed, 5k race to benefit cots (committee on temporary shelter).families and children of all ages are welcome!

There is also a "fun walk," for people interested in exploring the rock point property and watching the race.

As usual, prizes will be given for best costumes, as well as those with the best time in each category.

The course is an all- terrain adventure on trails, the bikepath, and the beach.we encourage interested runners to register ($10 for individual runners, $25 for families of 3+) early.

Payment and release forms will be collected the morning of the race.use this link to register: www.rockpointschool.or g/ooky-spooky-run-0 saturday, october 22nd come join us at 9 am (registration begins at 8am) for a spooktacular run!

Each year, we host this fun, costumed, 5k race to benefit cots (committee on temporary shelter).families and children of all ages are welcome!

There is also a "fun walk," for people interested in exploring the rock point property and watching the race.

As usual, prizes will be given for best costumes, as well as those with the best time in each category.

The course is an all- terrain adventure on trails, the bikepath, and the beach.we encourage interested runners to register ($10 for individual runners, $25 for families of 3+) early.

Payment and release forms will be collected the morning of the race.use this link to register: www.rockpointschool.or g/ooky-spooky-run-0 3 3 3