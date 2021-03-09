Trump doesn't find SNL funny

C1 3 donald trump enjoyed being on saturday night live-- but now... he's dissing the show.

Jeanne moos tells us why donald trump isn't laughing at alec baldwin's impersonation of him.

Maybe it was alec baldwin portraying him as "jaws"... that made donald trump want to bite back... at snl, the donald called it "a hit job on me.

Time to retire the boring and unfunny show.

Alec baldwin portrayal stinks."

Baldwin must not have been too hurt because he retweeted trump's insult.

And to think donald himself has graced snl over the years.... presidential nominee "call me on the cellphone."

Apparently before it was "boring and unfunny."

Presidential nominee "it's a special thing.

It's a great honor.

It's like a feather in your cap."

"ok, so trump says baldwin stinks, but what does hillary think about how she's been portrayed?"

Presidential nominee "when kate mckinnon came out with her walker, i thought i was gonna fall off my chair."

"i'd like to begin tonight by attempting a casual lean."

Obviously, snl won't be saying sorry to trump.

"i deeply apple-ogeeze."

"are you trying to say apologize?"

"no i would never do that."

Another thing trump almost never does...."have you ever seen donald trump laugh?"

You rarely see the donald genuinely cracking up.

We found only a couple of instances from this campaign.

The jolliest was when a screech interrupted a trump rally.

Presidential nominee "this is something..."

Presidential nominee what was that?

Was that a dog?

Hillary!

Presidential nominee "uh oh.

It's hillary!"

Bet you won't catch the donald doing this while watching snl.

"wrong wrong wrong."

Jeanne moos cnn new york.

