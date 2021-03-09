Governor Cuomo releases proposal for parole commissioners

We want to remind you -- news 8 is teaming up with the league of women voters to bring you a debate between democratic congresswoman louise slaughter and mark assini, the republican gates town supervisor.

Adam chodak will host the debate --- and you can watch it right here on news 8 tonight at 7 p-m.

We'll also stream the debate live on our website at rochester first dot com.

Tonight's wheel of fortune and jeopardy episodes will air tomorrow morning starting at 9 a-m.

3 3 ((maureen ots)) new tonight -- parole commissioners -- who decide whether to release inmates from prison - may face new guidelines.

Reforms were announced by governor cuomo today.

He believes this will help those trying to rehabiliate themselves get out of prison--and keep those who are dangerous behind bars.

Ashley edlund has more."

3 if governor cuomo's regulations out tuesday are adopted--it would require commissioners consider the age of the inmate at the time they committed the crime--maturity and growth since then- public safety--and more.but not everyone agrees((sot))"i think what they're looking for is frankly reasons to release someone on parole not keep someone incarcerated."

Brockport police chief daniel varrenti says while he does believe the parole system in new york state is broken--he takes issue with what he feels cuomo's plan is actually about.

((sot))"i think this more about and clearly about people who have committed egregious crimes under the age of 18 years old who are ultimately sentenced to life in jail obtaing parole sooner than maybe later under examining certain factors one of which being."we sat down with the gates police department--who says they've had issues with parolees as recently as tuesday morning.officer lance duffy says this man-- christopher pickett--was wanted then by the gates police department.((sot))" he was involved in a domestic dispute with an ex girlfriend this morning he went to where she drops her child off at daycare waited for her outside and once she came outside he grabbed her and forced her into her vehicle."officer duffy says