Race issues raised by Harry and Meghan ‘concerning’, palace says
The Queen is “saddened” to hear the extent of the challenges faced by the Sussexes and the issues raised around race are “concerning”, Buckingham Palace has said in response to the shocking Oprah Winfrey interview.The palace said while “some recollections may vary” they are taken “very seriously”, but would be addressed by the family privately.