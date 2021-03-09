Volunteers Eager to Help Junkins Fire Evacuees

From the junkins fire and dozens more on stand-by... people are stepping forward to help in any way they can.

At the red cross evacuation shelter at the state fairgrounds in pueblo... one family brought clothes to donate for any evacuees who need them.

There still were only four evacuees at the center, as of this afternoon.

A man who retired after many years as a volunteer, came back today to offer his help.

"i like to do nighttime.

That's when it gives the people time to talk--and when you have an ear for them and the compassion for what they're going through, you made a difference."

Chavez says he's glad the state fairgrounds have been made available twice this month, for the beulah hill and junkins wildfires.