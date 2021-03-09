Firefighters Hustle To Contain Rare Fall Wildfire

In our state.

Kim f hundreds of firefighters are now in southern utah, trying to control the "hicks creek fire" just south o cedar city.

The fire grew more than 1- thousand acres in less than a day, and evacuations remain in place.

right now i'm beyond the fire line where the public is not allowed to go.

But you can see that it's burned hot and fast.

Crews have been working from both the sky and on the ground to make sure it doesn't make another run today.

It's a well balanced ballet.

Air attack, you've got tankers, you've got helicopters.

There are a lot of aerial resources on this fire.

Smoke and flames rise above cedar city, as pilots work non-stop to prevent the spread after a difficult day yesterday.

Shayne ward hicks creek fire public information officer "it started out pretty rough there.

The winds were really high.

A fire like this is really wind driven."

Winds up to 60 miles an hour fanned the fire that started on private land early yesterday morning.

The fire has grown to more than 11-hundred acres.

Wildfire season officially ends in just a few days, catching local crews off guard, who were winding down after a busy summer.

Nat pop now, more than 200 hand crew and engine personnel have been brought in from as far as arizona and california.

Shayne ward hicks creek fire public information officer "it is fairly rare situation here, especially for a fire like this to get a hold and burn a significant amount of acreage.

Good news, the fire remains at least two miles away from the largest community, cedar highlands.

Containment efforts are heavily focused on the flames closes to homes.

Three families remain evacuated.

Hailey higgins @haileyhiggins crews say they plan to be here until the fire is completely out.

When that will happen remains unknown.

Above cedar city, hailey higgins, good4utah.

Kim f as of this evening, the fire is not at all contained.

