Household chemical safety

Make sure you don't make the same mistake.

Investigators say stain-soaked rags started a massive warehouse fire in Taney County last week.

The massive fire that destroyed a warehouse in taney county-- investigators say rags used to stain wood caused the fire at the kirbyville warehouse of v-h-c brands.

Firefighters say the same thing could happen to anyone who uses wood stain.

Kspr's rachel dubrovin is live on the weather deck to show you how to protect your home.

Rachel?

Jerry-- if you're using an oil- based stain-- you need to be careful with your wet- stain-soaked rags.

If you wad them up-- and throw them in a box-- it could spontaneously combust.

"it could be hours, it could be never.

It depends on how those rags are disposed of."

Nixa fire protection district assistant chief whitney weaver says linseed oil is the problem.

He says it's very common for staining projects-- but as dries-- it can turn rags to torches.

"it basically heats to an ignition point.

It causes so much heat as it evaporates so quickly.

That eventually, most of our products that we use now are polyesters, or plastics, and when those heat up, they eventually start to melt, and can just catch fire."

You can watch it happen in this video that was posted on youtube.

"she's really starting to smoke now."

That's a pile of rags soaked in rosewood oil.

After a couple hours... "there you go, soft ignition.

Spontaneous combustion.

All by itself."

"some of those chemicals can be dangerous if they're just sitting in your garage.

And you can't just throw them away.

That's why you need to bring them to the household chemical collection center."

"today, we had a customer bring some stuff in.

Her dad was over 100 years old-- all the real dirty stuff had been in his garage."

Donnie mcmillan says flammable chemicals like this can spill or leak if you leave them sitting around.

"i think we've all experienced that moment when you go in the back shelf of your garage, and you pick up that container, and the bottom falls out, and you find out that material has already leaked out into your home."

Erick roberts is springfield's superintendent of solid waste.

He says these chemicals can be harmful to you-- and the environment.

That's why you need to dispose of them carefully.

"brake fluids, steering fluids."

If you live in greene, christian, dallas, polk or webster county-- you can leave household chemicals here for free.

"even though it's a household chemical, that's intended for use in your home, doesn't mean it can't be dangerous."

That chemical collection center will also take these dirty stain rags.

But let them dry out first.

Lay them flat-- let the stain evaporate.

Or throw them in a metal container full of cold water.

Again-- you can get rid of household chemicals for free if you live in greene county-- or some neighboring counties.

But you need to make an appointment by calling 417-864- 2000.

We'll also have that number on kpsr-dot-com