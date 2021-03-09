DEA will host Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

The u.s. drug enforcement administration, or d.e.a., wants people to get rid of old prescription drugs this weekend.

The pittsburg police department is one of many locations where you can dispose of medications as part of the national prescription drug take back day.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions will be asked.

The d.e.a.

Says it's important to get rid of prescription meds so no one else in the house ends up using or selling them.

Pittsburg is one of several area cities that have a permanent drop off box open to the public during regular business hours.

The pittsburg police department is located at 201 north pine.

The event runs this saturday from 10 a.m.