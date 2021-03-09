Children's Home Society 'Appalled' over sexual abuse allega

An incident report for the arrest of the group home director accused of having a sexual relationship with a young girl details four years of alleged sexual misconduct.

Bryan meeder was arrested this weekend while on a trip with other girls in okaloosa county.

News 13's caitlin lawrence joins us live in the studio.

Caitlin, the victim confronted meeder which led to his arrest?

Jerry, the reports shows investigators had the victim make a recorded phone call to confront bryan meeder about the sexual relationship.

During the call, meeder apologized for his misconduct and didn't deny the allegations.

A safe haven for teen girls, harboring a secret for four years... <tommy ford, bay county sheriff "he certainly violated the trust of the community as well as certainly violated the trust of the young victim."

A 19-year old girl came forward last week revealing four years of alleged sexual abuse at the clair's house, a group home for teen girls in foster care struggling to cope with trauma.

Tommy ford, bay county sheriff "it takes a lot of courage to come forward, but she did the right thing, and we're following up, aggressively following up on the allegations."

Bay county sheriff's investigators charged 34- year old bryan meeder with lewd and lascivious battery.

Arrest reports say the relationship started when the victim was 14 and lasted until she was 18.

Tommy ford, bay county sheriff "we were able to coroberate her story through various means including her communication with bryan meeder."

Now officials are trying to determine if there are any other victims who have lived at the home.

Tommy ford, bay county sheriff "our eyes are open to that, and we're looking at all possibilities."> the children's home society which operates the clair's house released a statement today, saying we were extremely appalled and disappointed to learn of these allegations and meeder is no longer employed by the organization.

Caitlin, meeder will be extradited here to bay county?

That's right, investigators say since he was in desting on a trip with other young girls in destin, they didn't want to wait to make the arrest.

He will be transported to the bay county jail for first appearance before a judge..