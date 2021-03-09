Help Identifying Man who Stole Truck

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying the man who allegedly stole a truck from a Vancleave woman’s home.

25 reached out to mayor- broomfield multiple times and - have yet to receive a response.- - a moss point man has pleaded- guilty to one count of armed- robbery, one- count of armed carjacking.... - and two counts of possession of- a - controlled substance.

- - - - tevin james benjamin is set to- serve 15 years day to day for - these - convictions.- according to the jackson county- district attorney's office, the- 22 year - old was pulled over in 2014 and- found in possession of cocaine- and - other drugs.- in 2015, while out on bond for- those charges, he committed - armed - - - - carjacking by asking the victim- for a ride and then displaying - gun in- order to take the vehicle.- five days later, benjamin - attempted to rob another victim- with a gun.

back in 2010, he was convicted and sentenced to life without parole for a capital murder case.

benjamin was re-tried in 2013 and acquitted for the shooting death of michael porter of hattiesburg.

- the gray 2007 nissan frontier - belongs to deborah landry may - and was parked- in the driveway of her home on- hazel bounds road when it was - stolen.

May - told deputies she washed the- truck sunday and accidentally - left- the keys inside.

Still images - and video from may's- surveillance- camera show the suspect to be a- tall, slender built white male- with a- beard.

Mays is offering a one thousand dollar reward for information leading to the recovery of her truck.