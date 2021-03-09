North Girls ready

Coach stahley..

The school is excited as the girls soccer team has made its way to semi-state for the first time since 20-10.thanks to a 1 nothing victory on saturday over evansville memorial in jasper..

The lady patriots were crowned regional champions.now..

They're 3 wins away from being the state champions.today..

The girls hit the practice field to prepare for saturday.for coach kyle baker..

This was a long time coming.this is his fifth season..

And it's the first time he's escaped the regional round.the team has a collection of scorers on the team..

Which certainly helps..

But you need to have a strong presence in net.and the patriots have just that in megan benefiel.she's been magnificent all season..

Specifically down in jasper..

Making several game winning saves in the regional semi's and title game.but she says it's not <<megan benefiel says, "the goalkeeper is the first line of offense and last line of defense.

The ball has to get through 10 people before it gets to me.

I just pray that the girls will keep me safe, which they do most of the time.

When it comes down to the final third, you can't be scared.

You can't be scared to just throw your body literally on the ground."zoe howes says, "megan is just playing amazing.

I knew that when she came before her freshman year, everyone was so excited and she's just done great."> ((brett)) just a few days away from saturday..semifinals at semi-state down in evansville..first game for north is at noon against franklin central..

A team they beat during the