Jeter Does Ensminger Impression

Saturday at 4:00pm... well times are good right now over at lsu who is 2-0 since ed orgeron took over as head coach and has scored 87 points under offensive coordinator steve ensminger... trying to find out a little more about the new o-c we asked his tight-ends to give us an impression of their position coach... 3 3 colin jeter: "he gets a little higher, has a little cajun to him, when he gets a little upset -- first of all he talks, and then he'll spit real quick, wear his sunglasses, he's got his hat, you know his little windbreaker jacket and he's always like, jeter!

Jeter what'ya doin?!

You're supposed to go inside.

Stuff like that all the time."