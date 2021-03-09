Evangel student hopes to inspire others to dream big

Now that he's on campus, he's out to prove anything is possible.

After graduating from Branson High School, JonChristopher Collins found out he was awarded a full ride scholarship to Evangel University.

An evangel student is hoping his success story-- will inspire others.

Education reporter kate allt shares his message to dream big.

"====pkg====" most students might not count their blessings for a monday morning class.

Nats: "the only moving thing was the eye of the black bird."

But evangel freshman jonchristopher feels very lucky to be here.

"knowing that i'm here is insane.

Because there are so many people that didn't have the opportunity to go to school."

Shortly before graduating branson high school, jonchristopher found out he earned a scholarship for a full ride to evangel university.

"just praying for something to fall into my lap and something that i can work worth with and i had to earn.

Because i didn't just want to be handed my schooling.

So that was a big deal for me."

College life to jonchristopher means freedom.... even though he gets around campus a little differently.

Nats: "thanks man" see - jonchristopher's scholarship is for students with cerebral palsy.

But has the disability made it hard to adjust to college life?

Jonchristopher doesn't think so.

"i think it's been very easy though to melt into college, because everybody's been very sensitive to my needs and everything that i'm needing at this time.

Really the biggest difficulty for me is because i'm career-driven, it drives me nuts if i'm not focusing on that 100%.

So having to balance those two things has probably been my biggest challenge."

Nats: "jonchristopher collins coming to you live."

Jonchristopher hosts a radio show each week... and feels at home on a college campus.

"knowing that i'm working toward something i want.

And so just to be able to be like -- this is what i'm going for, i'm going to get it and nothing's going to stop me -- i think that's the best part."

He hopes his message of success - is one that anyone can believe in.

"dreams are bulletproof.

They're ideas, they can't be broken.

And we have the power to give those life or death.

So i guess my big thing is dream big.

Don't let anybody stop you or tell you you can't make a difference."

In springfield, kate allt, ky3 news.

Jon christopher is a journalism major.

He says -- he'd like to start his own media company