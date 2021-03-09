Life Lessons: Wisdom Wednesday: Mistakes

Mittman: >>>eve russo: we all make mistakes in our lives but how should we think about them?

>>>jaciel cordoba: research shows the more we believe we can improve after a mistake, the more we will.

In her series wisdom wednesday, wfmz's nancy werteen takes a look at mistakes and why they're valuable.

>>nancy: while mistakes feel awful at the time we are making themdo they have something to offer us?

That's what science says and most of the women we spoke with agree.

>>amy edgar/founder, children's integrated center for success "mistakes are really truly are for me a learning opportunity so when i think about mistakes i've made in the past the value and the meaning comes from not doing them again and then helping to inform future thinking and decision making.">>dr. ann bieber/president lccc "so the pathway that i chose today for a situation may not be the same pathway i would chose for the next time i encounter the same situation but it doesn't mean it was wrong how i handled it the first time.

">> pam deller/publisher / lehigh valley style"the other day i was actually interviewing a woman i knew like 20 years ago and she spent so much time talking about, "if i had to do it all over, i never would have done this.

I never would have done that.

" and i felt so sad for her because you are who you are because of your mistakes.

And i really think there aren't any mistakes.

I think that everything that happens to you is supposed to happen to you.

">> caroline bitterly/lafayette college senior "i'm 20 years old and i'd say i've made a lot of mistakes up till this point and i think that had i not made those mistakes i wouldn't have the wisdom that i have today.and i know it's hard to look back on things and think things you might have done didn't represent you however, you really might have made a mistake when you weren't thinking and when you aren't thinking, you aren't yourself," >>debra fraser-howze/sr vp of government and external 3 affairs at orasure technologies "redemption is a religious concept but if you have faith in yourself and faith in the higher power which is caring for other people, you begin to understand that everybody makes mistakes and that there is redemption and that when you get to the other side of the mistake the only thing you have to do is learn from it.

" >>beth songer/trauma and addictions counselor" everybody falls down and it's really about getting up and moving forward and giving ourselves if we feel very bad abut giving ourselves some time to feel bad and then make a commitment to yourself to move on.

" ---------------------------... ---------------------------... -->>nancy: these interviews are part of a larger effort called the wisdom coalition.

For more information on the group and other subjects, go to www.thewisdomcoalition.com.

Nancy werteen 69 news.

