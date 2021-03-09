Today is another record challenging warmth day

Morning, you know right that's big even getting up i does this early temperature is now they're actually pretty mild up their temperatures are in the sixties sixty two degrees in allentown sixty five degrees in writing sixty four pop sound sixty eight degrees interested in yes this is five fifty three in the morning typically these numbers again or anytime between three and four clock in the afternoon of very mild start your day to pointer in the sixties this morning in the here we go allentown just click clicked up to sixty so most locations 68° in trenton and yes this is 553 in the morning.

Typically, these numbers again or anytime between three and four clock in the afternoon a very mild start your day to pointer in the 60s this morning and bigger.

We go allentown, just click clicked up to 60 so most locations pursuing to see these two points writes on the scale or the leader that green tent which means today other humid day it really feels like summer.

This afternoon clouds and sunshine mixing together they community i definitely increase today and also the temperatures once again will get back into the 80s went into right now.

They're generally anywhere from 5 to 10 mi./h will pick up this afternoon anywhere from seven to fourteen systolic rather breezy day with those still at the southwest and it still needs that today will be another summerlike day for us would've more clouds generally up towards the northeast wrinkles, and embedded there as well an approaching cold front battle swing through later tonight that'll be knocking down your temperatures ten degrees tomorrow but even so our temperatures today and yesterday are running about twenty degrees above normal season being knocked down a few degrees were so the above average so another summerlike day the cooler air waiting to push and for your day tomorrow so this afternoon is temperatures quickly warming up into the eighties and dropping down a little bit farther tonight will drug down into the mid fifties tomorrow morning starts off with though showers the continues often on throughout the day to occasional showers on thursday friday occasional rain and then heading into the weekend saturday is still featured opportunity to see a stray shower leftover before the most part a dry week in the specially with the sweep of air that we have coming in place so right there this morning again clouds and sunshine allowing for that stray shower me make up in a northern counties.

The shower at best.

Probably just a sprinkle through thursday mostly cloudy couple showers on occasion your friday mostly cloudy occasional rain so friday looks at the wettest day targeting especially at night to sue again it is friday for positive panic he pretend to the today accuweather channel and also here will give you the very latest especially by the time you approach your friday night football is a could be davey at the keep the umbrella ready to go where the reindeer for the game saturday though much cooler air will be sweeping through there are still some left over activity authors he could still we could see a shower.

Maybe this is no shower not in our area, but if your travels take you to the new york writer on lake george area maybe vermont new hampshire you may run into a few snow showers began back toward the west to win over towards west virginia a few snow showers pushing through us i mean temperatures are all over the place were in the 80s today of them are down into the upper fifties as daytime highs for the weekend so temperatures rapidly decreasing bottoming out on sunday before getting right back average by the time we start next week average is sixty three degrees and we will hold that that right through next week.

Philadelphia today partly sunny and warm.

The record for philadelphia's eighty degrees or most likely shattering in this afternoon reaching eighty six degrees a sprinkle in spot newly needy in our northern counties this morning otherwise a mixture of clouds and sun breezy warm and humid high temperature getting to about eighty three degrees tonight mostly cloudy with a couple showers towards dawn temperatures falling back down to writer on fifty four degrees so were eighty three degrees through thursday at seventy one a mostly cloudy occasional showers friday is 66.

It's breathing mostly cloudy occasional rains i does name of the showers and spots right through your friday football temperature wise though in the upper fifties and them by the time you head home the ride home temperatures will be down it's below fifty so lisa game season the fifties but probably keep the rain here ready to go.

The umbrellas.

The rain jacket then for the weekend read the war windy right through so to feel much cooler saturday were partly sunny with a few showers the specially during the morning hours temperature gets about fifty nine degrees it's windy sunday mostly sunny breezy high temperature fifty seven twenty five for the winds really feeling like maybe the low fifties monday into next week mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the sixties and