Distracted Parenting results in a baby's death
Nine month old daughter for ten minutes -- and is now facing 6 months in jail.
W-h-a-g's carolyn blackburne tells us how distracted parenting took away a child's life.
Here's that story.
<<carolyn blackburne, reporting: carolyn blackburne: nine month old juliette--- is learning how to say her goodbyes..
Lynn powell, grandmother: i wish i would have never taught her to say bye bye.
If i could have taught her anything, i wish it was see you later.
Carolyn blackburne: but her first goodbye--- would be her last.
Lynn powell, grandmother: she was actually a borrowed angel.
That's what i keep telling myself, that one day-- i'll see her again.
Carolyn blackburne: her grandparents say their brilliant baby girl was taken from them-- all because her father--- darius jackson-- was distracted.
Carolyn blackburne @cblackburne: attorneys say juliette was in a tub just like this with the water running...that was when her father left her there to answer a call.
It took ten minutes.
But when he got back.
His daughter was dead.
Carolyn blackburne: pyshcologists say in this day in age--- anyone could get distracted by their phones.
Dr. tara louchery, clinical psychologist: accidents happen realy quickly it just highlights the need for us to pay attention to what's going on in our physical presnet world and disconnect.
Carolyn blackburne: but they say if you're with your child you need to unplug.
Dr. tara louchery, clinical psychologist: it's all encompassing... we have become so dependent on these devices.
Carolyn blackburne: and for nine month old juliette--- her grandparents say a nine minute and 48 second long conversation took away a lifetime.
Lynn powell, grandmother: if i could give anything in the world just to have her back... i would.
Reporting in hagerstown, carolyn blackburne whag news.
