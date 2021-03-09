Distracted Parenting results in a baby's death

Nine month old daughter for ten minutes -- and is now facing 6 months in jail.

W-h-a-g's carolyn blackburne tells us how distracted parenting took away a child's life.

Here's that story.

<<carolyn blackburne, reporting: carolyn blackburne: nine month old juliette--- is learning how to say her goodbyes..

Lynn powell, grandmother: i wish i would have never taught her to say bye bye.

If i could have taught her anything, i wish it was see you later.

Carolyn blackburne: but her first goodbye--- would be her last.

Lynn powell, grandmother: she was actually a borrowed angel.

That's what i keep telling myself, that one day-- i'll see her again.

Carolyn blackburne: her grandparents say their brilliant baby girl was taken from them-- all because her father--- darius jackson-- was distracted.

Carolyn blackburne @cblackburne: attorneys say juliette was in a tub just like this with the water running...that was when her father left her there to answer a call.

It took ten minutes.

But when he got back.

His daughter was dead.

Carolyn blackburne: pyshcologists say in this day in age--- anyone could get distracted by their phones.

Dr. tara louchery, clinical psychologist: accidents happen realy quickly it just highlights the need for us to pay attention to what's going on in our physical presnet world and disconnect.

Carolyn blackburne: but they say if you're with your child you need to unplug.

Dr. tara louchery, clinical psychologist: it's all encompassing... we have become so dependent on these devices.

Carolyn blackburne: and for nine month old juliette--- her grandparents say a nine minute and 48 second long conversation took away a lifetime.

Lynn powell, grandmother: if i could give anything in the world just to have her back... i would.

Reporting in hagerstown, carolyn blackburne whag news.

