Pats Stay Undefeated

Is coming off a big win over legacy over the weekend, but can't let up now, in minot taking on the majettes.

Joining the action in set number one -- kylee clark in to serve for the patriots and she would place it right between two majette defenders for the ace, that gives century an early 6-2 lead -- shortly after clark would give the backset to regan dennis on the right side and she would mash it off the block for the kill, that makes it 7-4 patriots -- but the majettes would get one back as sydney beck puts one off the century blockers and down for the kill to keep minot high within three -- but the patriots would pour it on after that as liza doppler puts one through the hands of the blockers to exted their lead to seven points -- not long after maddie klein hammers one down for the kill to make it a ten point lead, patriots leading 18-8 as we go to the scoreboard...