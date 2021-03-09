Selling soup at the library

Find out why folks were doing that Tuesday in Calhoun County.

The smell inside the calhoun city library was like a good home-cooked meal as the friends of the library had come calling.

"we're raising funds by selling soup.

So this is a soup luncheon."

A soup luncheon that is helping to raise badly -needed funds .

"well you know libraries historically always are in need of funds.and so that's one reason ,this organization, we're independent of the library.

We're just citizens of the town."

Standuup.."the calhoun city library is like a lot of other libraries across the state.that have been affected by state budget cuts.that's why they host fundraisers like this one to try to make up the difference."

But thanks to the use of a city-owned building free of charge and private donations they are making it work.

Just ask those who come there.

"plus where else can you go and hang out with a bunch of good looking women from calhoun county."

"because its always full of friendly people.

There's always something going on here."

Library officials say they already do a lot of fun interesting things at the library now.

They hope to add more things like computers with the monies raised.

