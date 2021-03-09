Of anxiety for american voters, but the author of three international best selling books and host of a popular cnn show says the u-s is still "the shining city sitting on the hill."

Students at morningside college welcomed cnn host fareed zakaria to campus tonight.

He says americans arent the only ones stressed about who will be elected president.

He says the world is freaking out over the election.

But zakaria says folks need to keep things in perspective and understand that america remains a world leader.

" the united states has created more jobs in the last eight years than the entire euro zone plus japan put together.

Compared to what we have around here, how does the united states look?

I would argue that it still looks like a shining city sitting on a hill.

It still looks like the place that is inventing the future.

And the most important thing we need is the sense of balance and confidence that this is in fact the case," says fareed zakaria, cnn host.

Zakaria also says if we accept each other's differences, it may create a different dynamic in the world... especially in light of the upcoming election.