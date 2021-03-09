State health officer proud of Mississippi's continued effort to fight COVID-19

Dr. Thomas Dobbs praised the effort of Mississippians who continue to wear masks.

Everyone's minds.

The cdc was gearing up to issue the first of its lockdowns as 40 states confirmed at least one coronavirus case.

And soon, mississippi would be on the list.

A few months ago, new cases were coming in by the thousands, now...things are starting to look up... ."

" all over the state, ive seen over the past week, people continue to show prudent behavior... im proud of mississippi, im proud of what we're doing.."

The state department of health officially reported its first coronavirus case march 11th.... governor reeves declared a state of emergency just two days later.

President